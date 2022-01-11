$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

