64,151 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,103,000.

VXUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,068. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

