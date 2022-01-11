$734.44 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $734.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.92 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

