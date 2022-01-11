$770.60 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report $770.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 51.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 12,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

