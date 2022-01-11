$770.60 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report $770.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 51.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 12,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
See Also: Fiduciary
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.