7,828 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,014 shares of company stock valued at $79,559,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

