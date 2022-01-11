8,457 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 199.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.36. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

