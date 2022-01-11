852 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 852 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $262.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

