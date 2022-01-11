Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AADI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $496.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.51. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $21,336,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

