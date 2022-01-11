Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $157.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $135.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.