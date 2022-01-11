Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company reported the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. It reported robust growth in key metrics from the pre-pandemic levels. A robust back-to-school season contributed to the company’s upbeat performance. Lower promotions and markdowns, efficient expense management, and strategic investments across marketing, technology and fulfillment aided results. The company issued an upbeat fiscal 2021 view. However, it expects higher operating expense in the fiscal fourth quarter due to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in the days ahead. As a result, it slashed fiscal fourth quarter sales view on a two-year basis.”

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NYSE:ANF traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 147,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

