ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAVMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 17,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.