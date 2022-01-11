Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 245,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accolade by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Accolade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
