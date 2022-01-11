Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 245,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,030. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accolade by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Accolade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.