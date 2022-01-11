Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,672. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 512,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

