ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. 173,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

