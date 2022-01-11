ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

