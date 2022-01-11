AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

