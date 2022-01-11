Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.56. Addex Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

