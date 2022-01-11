Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

