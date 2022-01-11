Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

