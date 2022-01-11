Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.