Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,723 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE:CHWY opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,495.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.