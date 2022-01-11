Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.