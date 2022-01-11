Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 81,386 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.