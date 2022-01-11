Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

