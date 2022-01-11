Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

