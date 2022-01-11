Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 741 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

