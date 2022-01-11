Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

