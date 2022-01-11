Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.