Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 570.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

