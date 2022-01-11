Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16.

