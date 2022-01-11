Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 157,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15.

