Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,032,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

