Advisory Services Network LLC Has $542,000 Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Valhi worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

NYSE VHI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.