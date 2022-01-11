Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

