Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Archrock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

