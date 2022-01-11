Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

