Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 9,128 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 597.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

