Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,565.99 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,563.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,507.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

