Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $569,000 Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OILK. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 156.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $583,000.

BATS OILK opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

