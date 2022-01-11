AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

ACY stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACY. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the second quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AeroCentury in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.