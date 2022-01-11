Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

AGGZF opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

