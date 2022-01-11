AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.37

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $6.42. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 0 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

