Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings over the past 60 days. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

