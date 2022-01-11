Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.27 ($150.31).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €117.92 ($134.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.97. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

