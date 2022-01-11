Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIMO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth about $191,309,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 61,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.