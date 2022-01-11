Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 1,091,894 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up 1.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 4.18% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $68,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 427,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.