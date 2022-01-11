Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,168,059 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168,059 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.