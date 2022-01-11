Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.41.

BABA opened at $128.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 161,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 36,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

