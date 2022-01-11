Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi (ALKS 3831) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. Successful commercialization of the drug will boost Alkermes’ prospects. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline too is making good progress. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which remains a concern. Also, recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock severely. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $4,235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alkermes by 30.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

