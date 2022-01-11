Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $155.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

